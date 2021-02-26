COVID-19: Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Yavatmal from Feb 27 to March 1

Left Menu

In the wake of a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, Yavatmal's District Collector, M Devender Singh announced a curfew in the district from February 27 to March 1. The essential services are exempted from the curfew.

ANI | Yavatmal (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, Yavatmal's District Collector, M Devender Singh announced a curfew in the district from February 27 to March 1. The essential services are exempted from the curfew. "Curfew imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday, essential services will continue during this curfew," Singh said.

Schools, colleges, and coaching classes in Nagpur will remain closed till March 7 in view of rise in coronavirus cases, Power Minister Nitin Raut had informed on Monday.Raut, who is the guardian minister of Nagpur city, had said that main markets will remain shut on weekends. However, hotels and restaurants can run at 50 per cent capacity. Referring to the state government's campaign against COVID-19 'my family, my responsibility, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had introduced a new slogan "I am responsible"."The new slogan 'I am responsible' conveys that people must be responsible for themselves. People must make sure that they are wearing a mask, keeping social distancing and washing their hands," he had said.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 65,461active cases with 20,12,367 recoveries and 51,993 deaths so far. India reported as many as 16,577 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,63,491, including 1,55,986 active cases and 1,07,50,680 discharges. The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,56,825 on Friday. (ANI)

