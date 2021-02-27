U.S. FDA advisory panel votes in favor of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. FDA advisory panel votes in favor of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 03:35 IST
A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday voted in favor of authorizing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, bringing it an important step closer to a U.S. rollout.
The FDA is likely to authorize the one-shot vaccine within a day or so after receiving the recommendation of the panel, making it the third available in the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-U.S. sanctions on Myanmar junta not enough, Suu Kyi supporters say
WRAPUP 1-U.S. sanctions on Myanmar junta not enough, Suu Kyi supporters say
Five charged with Proud Boys conspiracy in deadly U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. DoJ says man in North Carolina charged with threatening Biden
WRAPUP 3-Protesters defy Myanmar junta after U.S. imposes sanctions