Left Menu

FBI pinpoints suspect in probe of U.S. Capitol policeman's death - NYT

The Times, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials briefed on the inquiry, said investigators have zeroed in on an individual seen in video footage of the riot who attacked several officers with bear spray, including Brian Sicknick, the policeman who died. Sicknick, 42, was among a vastly outnumbered group of police officers confronted by the mob who stormed the Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 08:33 IST
FBI pinpoints suspect in probe of U.S. Capitol policeman's death - NYT

The FBI has pinpointed a suspect in its investigation into the death of a U.S. Capitol Police officer in the Jan. 6 attack on Congress by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported on Friday. The Times, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials briefed on the inquiry, said investigators have zeroed in on an individual seen in video footage of the riot who attacked several officers with bear spray, including Brian Sicknick, the policeman who died.

Sicknick, 42, was among a vastly outnumbered group of police officers confronted by the mob who stormed the Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden. The violence led to the impeachment of Trump by the U.S. House of Representatives on a charge of inciting an insurrection, but he was acquitted by the Senate in a trial held after he left office.

According to the New York Times, FBI agents began to suspect soon after opening a homicide probe that Sicknick's death was related to his inhalation of a chemical irritant, such as mace or bear spray, which both law enforcement officers and rioters were armed with during the insurrection. According to one of the officials cited in the Times' report, video evidence shows that Sicknick's suspected assailant discussed attacking officers with bear spray beforehand.

Medical examiners have yet to rule on the cause or manner of Sicknick's death, as the autopsy is pending results of toxicology tests, the Capitol Police said in a statement on Friday. Well over 100 officers were injured in the riot and five people died.

Although investigators have narrowed potential suspects seen in video footage to a single person this week, they have yet to identify that individual by name, the Times reported. The newspaper said the U.S. Justice Department declined to comment. The Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to comment to Reuters.

More than 200 people have been arrested for their role in the Capitol siege, a number of them associated with militant groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, underscoring rising concern about threats posed by right-wing extremists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run

Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing th...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naib Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...

Prerak slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh by 62 runs

Middle-order batsman Prerak Mankad on Saturday took Eden Gardens by storm with a sensational 174 to power Saurashtra to a 62-run win over Chandigarh in a group E clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.The 26-year-old plundered six sixes and ...

Man dies in attack after fight between children: Police

A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in a fight between two families over a quarrel between their children in Bulandshahr district, though the postmortem report said no injury was found on the victims body.The incident occurred i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021