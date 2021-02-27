Left Menu

Ministers, supporters greet Yediyurappa on 78th birthday

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was warmly greeted by State Ministers and supporters on the occasion of his 78th birthday in his office in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 11:30 IST
Ministers, supporters greet Yediyurappa on 78th birthday
BS Yediyurappa greeted in his Bengaluru Office on his birthday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was warmly greeted by State Ministers and supporters on the occasion of his 78th birthday in his office in Bengaluru on Saturday morning. Ministers and his supporters greeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader with garlands and bouquets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers also extended birthday greetings to Yediyurappa, wishing him a long and healthy life. "Greetings to Karnataka CM @BSYBJP Ji on his birthday. Yediyurappa Ji is one of our most experienced leaders, who has devoted his life towards the welfare of farmers and empowering the poor. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the Chief Minister's efforts to transform the lives of farmers in the state. "Warm birthday greetings to CM B.S. Yediyurappa ji @BSYBJP. His efforts to transform the lives of our Annadatas through tech-enabled governance in Karnataka have set a new benchmark. I wish him a long and healthy life," he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too praised Yediyurappa's work for the upliftment of the poor and empowerment of farmers. "Best wishes to Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri BS Yediyurappa on his birthday. He has been making a remarkable contribution to Karnataka's development and doing commendable work while uplifting the poor and empowering the farmers. Praying for his long and healthy life," Singh tweeted.

"Warm Birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri B.S. Yediyurappa. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Born on February 27, 1943, BS Yediyurappa, now 78, was first elected to the lower house of the Karnataka Legislature in 1983 and has since represented the Shikaripur constituency seven times.

He was elected as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka on 3rd February 2006 in the JD(S) and BJP Coalition Government. He was sworn in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on November 12, 2007. In Karnataka's 2008 Assembly elections, Yediyurappa contested from Shikaripura won the election and took the oath of office as Chief Minister on May 30, 2008.

He is the first person from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the Chief Minister of a south Indian state and the first Chief Minister to present a separate agricultural budget. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run

Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing th...

Ind vs Eng: We don't have any apprehension about pink-ball Tests, says Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday said that his side does not have any apprehension about the pink-ball Tests and he is confident that every team will adapt to the day-night Tests as they play it more often. India had managed to...

IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.All other flights, including 5000 series will continue ...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naib Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021