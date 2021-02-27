Left Menu

Woman, son stabbed for objecting to noise

Moin suffered a thigh injury in the knife attack, a senior police officer said.The injured are stated to be stable, he said.A case has been registered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 14:13 IST
Woman, son stabbed for objecting to noise

A woman and her 19-year-old son were stabbed allegedly by four boys in their neighbourhood in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Saturday when they told them not to make noise, police said.

Both the injured, Moin and his mother who is in her late 40s, were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, they said.

In his statement, Moin told police that four boys, all residents of his locality in DDU camp area of Punjabi Bagh, were making noise. When his parents tried to stop them, they started fighting and one of the boys stabbed his mother in the chest. Moin suffered a thigh injury in the knife attack, a senior police officer said.

The injured are stated to be stable, he said.

A case has been registered. The accused are below 18 years of age and have gone absconding, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.All other flights, including 5000 series will continue ...

Need to promote decent and sustainable work in automotive industry: ILO

Governments and organisation of workers and employers from around the world have agreed that there is an urgent need to invest in education, training and life-long learning for all in the automotive industry. The industry is going through a...

Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run

Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing th...

Ind vs Eng: We don't have any apprehension about pink-ball Tests, says Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday said that his side does not have any apprehension about the pink-ball Tests and he is confident that every team will adapt to the day-night Tests as they play it more often. India had managed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021