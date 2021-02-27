Left Menu

Thieves dig tunnel into Jaipur house, steal silver buried under basement

In a daring heist, thieves allegedly stole huge quantity of silver kept in a box buried in the basement of a Jaipur house by digging a 20-foot-long and 15-foot-deep tunnel, according to police. The accused dug the tunnel from the newly purchased house and reached the exact location where the box was buried.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:13 IST
Thieves dig tunnel into Jaipur house, steal silver buried under basement
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

In a daring heist, thieves allegedly stole a huge quantity of silver kept in a box buried in the basement of a Jaipur house by digging a 20-foot-long and 15-foot-deep tunnel, according to police. The owner of the house, who is a doctor by profession, has not disclosed the exact quantity of silver.

Police said the accused had purchased a house right behind the doctor's house for Rs 87 lakh in January and covered its wall with tin sheds to block the view and started the digging work. The accused dug the tunnel from the newly purchased house and reached the exact location where the box was buried. They cut open the box and stole the silver.

Dr. Sunit Soni, who runs a hair transplant clinic, came to know about the theft when he found the flooring of the basement uneven and dug it on Wednesday. Soni informed the police on Wednesday evening. ''Primary investigation indicates the involvement of Dr. Soni's friend who knew about the silver. We have detained him and he is being interrogated. Four more accused are also there in the case,'' Ajaypal Lamba, Additional Commissioner of Police said. The prime accused is a bullion trader.

There were three big boxes buried in the basement. Soni informed police that the accused stole silver from one box while the rest were empty. However, he could not give an answer why empty boxes were concealed there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Air Force team wins All India Volleyball tournament

The Indian Air Force team from New Delhi defeated Secunderabad 3-2 in a thrilling final to win the All India Volleyball tournament here.Under the guidance of coach JWO Junior Warrant Officer Jaya Kumar VV, Indian Air Force won all their lea...

Single-phase poll in Bengal if BJP voted to power: Dilip Ghosh

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raising questions over eight-phase assembly elections, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday said it was required because of the political violence unleashed by the ruling TMC, and ...

IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.All other flights, including 5000 series will continue ...

Need to promote decent and sustainable work in automotive industry: ILO

Governments and organisation of workers and employers from around the world have agreed that there is an urgent need to invest in education, training and life-long learning for all in the automotive industry. The industry is going through a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021