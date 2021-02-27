Left Menu

'BJP will take care of family of RSS worker killed in clash'

PTI | Alapuzha | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:09 IST
'BJP will take care of family of RSS worker killed in clash'
The BJP would take care of the family of the RSS worker killed following a clash between two groups in the district, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday as he flayed the ruling LDF, asking them to hand over the case to the CBI if they lacked 'will power' to probe it.

The RSS worker was hacked to death at Nagamkulangara near Cherthala late Wednesday, the BJP to accuse the LDF government of siding with the culprits.

''The state BJP will take care of his family...

At present, I can only urge the state government (for a proper probe)... if you do not have the proper machinery or rather I can say political will, hand over the case to CBI.

We will enquire...give us a free hand and we will bring this violence to an end,'' the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs told reporters after visiting the family of the deceased worker.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan also accompanied him.

Joshi charged the state government with not being serious in probing the matter and urged them to at least learn a lesson from the incident and put a stop to such kinds of violence.

''India as a whole and Keralites, in particular, will never tolerate violence. They will give a befitting reply for all these things,'' he said.

Eight workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political offshoot of Popular Front of India, were arrested on February 25 in connection with the killing of 23- year old Nandu.

He was allegedly hacked to death by SDPI workers following a clash between the two groups, which left six injured.

The BJP had observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the district on Thursday in protest against the killing.

Tension had reportedly been brewing in the area after SDPI recently organised a march in the area in protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Kerala visit to inaugurate BJPs 'Vijay Yatra' from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

The area had witnessed back-to-back protest marches by the two sides following the SDPI programme.

