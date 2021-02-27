Doctors block traffic in Aligarh over police 'highhandedness'
PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:29 IST
Some medical practitioners led by office-bearers of the Indian Medical Association on Saturday blocked traffic on the Aligarh-Ramghat highway, alleging police highhandedness after a clash between a hospital's staffers and patients' family members. Earlier on Friday afternoon, police had arrested several persons including a doctor of a leading private hospital when a clash broke out over a disputed medical bill.
Following the clash, a video clip surfaced on social media showing Dr Sagar Varshney of the hospital being dragged by some policemen to the Kuwarsi police station.
The video prompted angry doctors and IMA officials to rush to the spot with the hospital owner Dr K K Varshney alleging that his son, Dr Sagar, suffered a fracture in his hand while being dragged by police.
The secretary of the IMA’s Aligarh chapter, Dr Bharat Varshney, too demanded action against erring policemen.
The protest continued for over two hours after which the doctors said they would hold a meeting to decide their future course of action over the police highhandedness.
Circle officer Anil Samania told reporters that four persons belonging to the patient's family have already been arrested on the FIR lodged by the hospital authorities. He said an enquiry is being conducted into allegations of police highhandedness and action will be taken once the probe is completed.
He said the patient’s family also has filed a written complaint against the hospital staff.
Meanwhile, the family of the patient alleged that they were asked initially to deposit a certain amount for surgery but were asked to pay more at the time of discharge. Narendra Tomar, a member of the patient’s family, told newspersons that on Friday at the time of discharge they were asked to pay another sum of Rs 35,000 over what was earlier deposited leading to an argument.
