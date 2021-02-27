Maha: Four held for running brothel in Nalla Sopara

Four persons were arrested for allegedly running a brothel in a residential area in Nalla Sopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the MBVV police raided a house in Tulinj on Friday, inspector Bhaskar Phukale of the AHTC said.

The police nabbed Navakumar Yadav (27), Lallan Bhuyan (27), Yogesh Thakur (29) and Chandan Laxmi Chandvasi (28), the official said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly befriended women on social media, lured them to Mumbai and pushed them into flesh trade.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the accused at Tulinj police station, the official said.

