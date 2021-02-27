UP: Youth found dead, 2 men held

Two youths were arrested on Saturday for allegedly being involved in the murder of a 20-year-old man in Khoda area here, police said.

The accused -- Shoib and Chand -- were named in the case for allegedly murdering their friend Bhanu Pal (20), Indirapuram DSP Anshu Jain said, adding that Pal was killed on the pretext of befriending a girl.

Pal, a student of Class 12, was found hanging from the grill of a staircase at a house on Friday night in Master Park Colony in the area.

The body was sent for a post-mortem on Saturday and police are probing the case, Jain added.

Pal's family raised suspicions that he was killed and thereafter hanged by a rope as his legs were touching the floor.

They said Pal had gone out of home on Thursday evening and did not return. Around 9 pm on that day, Chand reached his house along with 20 people and asked his family members to hand over Bhanu to them.

As the family said that he was not there, the group left. Later, Pal was found dead on Friday.

Pal's mother alleged that her husband Ram Niwas was briefly detained by Khoda police and harassed during questioning.

