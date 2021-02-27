Man arrested by UP ATS for buying firearms, cartridges with fake documents

The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Saturday arrested a man, accused of procuring arms and cartridges using forged documents and arm licenses, from Jharkhand, police said.

According to a statement issued by the UP ATS, Rajkishore Rai was arrested from Deoghar in Jharkhand. He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000.

Belonging to Hapur in UP, Rajkishore was presently residing in Bihar's Munger and was wanted by the ATS police station in Lucknow.

During investigation, it was found that arms and cartridges were sold by some gun houses of Kanpur using forged documents and licences.

The accused had bought four rifles of .315 bore (Indian Ordnance Factory) with 40 cartridges, one DBBL gun 12 bore with 10 cartridges from Purvanchal Gun House and A.K. Niyogi & Co. Kanpur on the arms licences produced in the name and addresses of other people.

