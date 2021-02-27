Running through naxal-hit stretch, Armyman Thapa wins marathon

Armyman Anish Thapa won the third edition of Abhujmad Peace Marathon on Saturday, completing a 21-km long run on the road that goes through dense forest of Chhattisgarh's naxal-hit Narayanpur district in 55 minutes 19 seconds.

The marathon, which is being held annually since 2019 with an aim to give a new identity to the conflict-ridden Bastar region, saw participation of over 10,000 runners from different parts of the country, officials said.

The event is organised with an intention to invite people from outside Bastar to come and explore the place, know more about its vibrant tribal culture and development taking place in the region, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Moreover, people from outside the state come and see the improving security situation in the region and efforts of security forces in establishing peace and development, he added.

''We dedicate this successful event to all the martyred security personnel and their family members as well as the native population, who has been facing various challenges with grit and bravery,'' he said.

The 21-km marathon run titled 'Run for Abhujmad, Run for Peace' started from High School ground in Narayanpur town at 6:30 am and concluded in Basing Bahar, a village in Abhujmad jungles, which was once considered as a stronghold of the Maoists.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg informed that prizes worth over Rs 7 lakh were distributed to the winners of the marathon in different categories.

In the men's category, Anish Thapa from Hyderabad secured top position followed by Angariya Vikram Singh and Dipak Babu, both from Maharashtra, in the second and third place respectively, he said.

Similarly in women's category, Reenu from Uttar Pradesh stood at the first place while Tamsi Singh and Jyoti J Chouhan (Maharashtra) bagged second and third position respectively, he added.

Special cash rewards were also given to 10 men and women each from Orchha development block of the district, the SP said.

