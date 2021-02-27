No bigger irony than questioning valour of country's Army: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said there can be no bigger irony than questioning the valour of the countrys Army. No one should doubt the valour and might of the Army of the country, the defence minister said.PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 27-02-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 22:19 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said there can be a no bigger irony than questioning the valour of the country's Army. The defence minister said this while talking to reporters at Madaripur of the Saidpur area while attending the wedding of his adopted son Dr Vijendra.
"We are proud of the might of the Indian Army. It is meaningless to doubt our Army. There can be nothing more ironic than questioning the Army. No one should doubt the valour and might of the Army of the country," the defence minister said. Terming the Indian Army as highly valiant, Singh said it is unfortunate that questions are being asked by the Opposition despite China retreating from border points.
The defence minister said it is a moment of great happiness that a poor child adopted by him has turned out a successful human through education. Every capable person should do such noble work, he said. Singh said when he was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, he had adopted two children and Vijendra is one of them who is now a doctor in a government hospital. He blessed the couple on the occasion. Union Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey was also present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- Vijendra
- Saidpur
- China
- Uttar
- Army
- Defence
- Madaripur
- Mahendra Nath Pandey
- Singh
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Parliamentary panel on defence intents to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh: Sources
Small Barmy Army group enjoys day out at Chepauk
Myanmar army hunts protest backers over social media comments
Southern Army commander visits Jaisalmer Military Station
Myanmar army hunts protest backers over social media comments