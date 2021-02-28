Newborn boy stolen from Dungarpur district hospital

A newborn boy was allegedly stolen by a woman from Rajasthan's Dungarpur district hospital on Sunday.

The six-day-old child went missing from the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit within moments when the ward was being cleaned and no attendant was present near the child, police said.

After scanning the CCTV footage, police have identified a woman as suspect and are trying to nab her.

