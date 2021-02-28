Left Menu

U'khand HC issues notice to Centre, state on plea claiming irregularities in SSC member's selection

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:03 IST
U'khand HC issues notice to Centre, state on plea claiming irregularities in SSC member's selection
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued notices to the Centre and the state government on a plea claiming irregularities in the selection process of a member of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which carries out recruitment for the central government.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma also issued notices to the secretary of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Delhi, Department of Post, Delhi and SSC member Ashok Kumar on Thursday.

The central government's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had in January 2020 sought applications for the post of SSC member.

The commission is headed by a chairperson and can have two members. The plea claimed the candidature of the petitioner, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, was not considered last year by a selection committee headed by the then DoPT secretary C Chandramouli on the ground that his application was ''received after the last date of receipt of application''.

Chaturvedi, a 2002-batch officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, was among 16 candidates who had applied for the post.

Ashok Kumar, an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer, was appointed to the position in September 2020.

According to minutes of the meeting of the selection committee received by Chaturvedi in response to an RTI query, his complete application was received on May 29, 2020.

However, citing a copy of Speed Post tracking report, the petition claimed the application was received at the DoPT office at 3:31 PM on March 20, 2020, well before the last date of March 23, 2020.

The selection committee also did not consider Chaturvedi's application as he has a ''PG Diploma in Forestry from IGNFA (Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun) and not a PG degree as required as per the recruitment rules for the post of member, SSC'', the minutes of the meeting stated.

Chaturvedi enclosed an official notification issued in April 1998 that said, ''The Academic Council unanimously resolved that AIGNFA (Associate of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy) Diploma be recognised as equivalent to M.Sc (Forestry)''.

Further, his date of birth is shown as 04.08.1962 in the minutes of meeting while his actual date of birth is 21.12.1974, the plea said.

Aggrieved over the alleged irregularities in the selection process, Chaturvedi approached the high court seeking rejection of Kumar's appointment.

The petition also sought that the entire recruitment exercise be conducted afresh ''purely on grounds of merit'' and in a fair and transparent manner for the 16 candidates who had applied for the post.

Chaturvedi is currently posted as the chief conservator of forest, Research Wing, in Uttarakhand's Haldwani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 51 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 51 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,770, according to a medical bulletin.The death of a 60-year-old woman took the toll to 352, as per the bulletin.The number of active cases rose from 35...

COVID curbs dampen carousing on Jewish costume festival Purim

COVID-19 curbs have curtailed celebrations of the Jewish costume festival of Purim, with Israeli police preventing parties and some rabbis urging people not to drink too much so social distancing is maintained.Drawn from the biblical Book o...

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Google on Friday announced the lifting of three limits within Cloud Monitoring, a rich collection of tools that provide you visibility into the performance, availability, and health of your applications and infrastructure.With this, the num...

Myanmar: UN rights office condemns escalating violence in deadliest day of protests so far

More than 30 demonstrators have been wounded as police and military forces used live rounds together with less-than-lethal force against crowds protesting the month-long takeover, according to OHCHR, citing credible information.At least 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021