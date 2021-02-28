Puducherry Lt Governor's advisors take charge

The newly appointed advisors to the Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took charge here on Sunday.

Dr C Chandramouli, a retired IAS officer and Dr A P Maheshwari, an IPS officer were appointed as advisors to the Lt Governor on Friday.

They met the Lt Governor at her office here and had a formal meeting, a Raj Nivas release said.

An order from the Union Home Ministry appointing them stated that while Chandramouli, a retired IAS officer belonged to Tamil Nadu cadre of the 1985 batch, Maheshwari is an IPS officer belonging to 1984 batch of the UP cadre.

The order stated that Maheshwari has been appointed as advisor in addition to his regular charge as Director General of CRPF till his superannuation on February 28 and as regular charge thereafter.

The Union Home Ministry's order was communicated to the territorial government by Deputy Secretary to the government of India B G Krishnan.

This is the first time that advisors have been appointed to the Lt Governor.

Puducherry is now under President's rule after the Congress government had resigned ahead of the trust vote on February 22.

The territorial Assembly has been kept in suspended animation.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is holding additional charge as Lt Governor of the union territory after Kiran Bedi was removed from the post.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

