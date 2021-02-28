Uttarakhand CM reaches Gairsain for state Assembly session
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday reached the summer capital Gairsain to attend the state Assembly session which will begin from tomorrow.ANI | Gairsain (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-02-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 20:56 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday reached the summer capital Gairsain to attend the state Assembly session which will begin from tomorrow. The Uttarakhand assembly will meet on March 1 for its first session of this year.
Gairsain in Chamoli district was declared as the summer capital of Uttarakhand last year. The Uttarakhand government has planned to develop its summer capital in the next 10 years. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chamoli
- Uttarakhand
- Trivendra Singh
- Gairsain
- Assembly
ALSO READ
Two bodies recovered from tunnel at flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project in Uttarakhand:Chamoli DM.
One more body recovered from Tapovan tunnel in Uttarakhand: NDRF Commandant RK Tiwari.
Body of missing J-K resident recovered from Uttarakhand disaster site
Three bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll in Uttarakhand disaster climbs to 41
9 from UP died in Uttarakhand disaster, 59 still missing: Officials