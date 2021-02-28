Uttarakhand CM reaches Gairsain for state Assembly session

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday reached the summer capital Gairsain to attend the state Assembly session which will begin from tomorrow. The Uttarakhand assembly will meet on March 1 for its first session of this year.

Gairsain in Chamoli district was declared as the summer capital of Uttarakhand last year. The Uttarakhand government has planned to develop its summer capital in the next 10 years. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)