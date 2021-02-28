Left Menu

Mehbooba advocates 'peaceful struggle' for 'restoration' of constitutional rights

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 22:59 IST
Mehbooba advocates 'peaceful struggle' for 'restoration' of constitutional rights
Mehbooba Mufti [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Sunday advocated a ''peaceful struggle'' for the ''restoration'' of democratic and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a convention of senior party workers of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, Mufti said the people of Kashmir should not let despair decide their destiny, but rather strengthen their resolve, unify their ranks and ''articulate their pain vociferously''.

Mufti claimed more youngsters were joining militancy, emphasizing that gun was no solution to any problem.

''We should always keep peaceful means as our lodestar and not lose sight of the fact that there are elements who wish to bracket us as violent and extremist so as to delegitimize our aspirations and our struggle,'' she said.

Mufti pointed out how farmers mobilized and successfully rallied the whole world behind their cause, saying the discipline underpinning the movement was something worth emulating.

''Apart from robbing us of our constitutional rights, we have witnessed the loot of our resources and our economy being crushed,'' the PDP leader said.

The horticulture sector, which forms the backbone of the Valley's economy, has not been spared either, she alleged.

''By allowing apple produce from Iran to flood the market and our own crop destroyed by supply of spurious pesticides, the nefarious designs are being implemented. This also seems to be a part of the scripted scheme to pulverize our economy,'' Mufti said.

The former chief minister said the need was to stand up in unison and struggle for rights, identity and the future of the coming generations.

Mufti reaffirmed that dialogue and reconciliation as envisioned by PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the only way to bring about peace and prosperity not only to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the whole of subcontinent.

Mehbooba Mufti said she would continue to advocate dialogue between India and Pakistan no matter how disliked the idea be with ''some vested interests''.

''We have always advocated dialogue and reconciliation. No matter what they said till yesterday, today we see them only emulating our roadmap as inevitable.

''The recent joint statement of DGMOs of Indo-Pak armies is a case in point. We want them to take this forward to the highest levels and also engage with the people of Jammu & Kashmir constructively respecting their dignity,'' she added.

Thanking the party workers for their unflinching support to the party, the PDP president lauded their efforts that culminated in a robust win for the party in the-recently concluded DDC elections in the district.

''Pulwama is the heartbeat of PDP and your unwavering support is the source of personal strength to me. And my first visit to your district after being re-elected as the party president is a reaffirmation of my love for you,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forces

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called abhorrent violence by Myanmar security forces in the latest deadly crackdown against protesters there.We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma encourage a...

Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.NFL denies report on media rights deal with DisneyThe National Football League NFL on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Cos chann...

France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings

France and Germany have agreed that people crossing the border between the French region of Moselle and Germany will have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test in the previous 48 hours, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said...

Israel to provide COVID vaccines to Sinai peacekeepers, official says

Israel will provide the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in Egypts Sinai peninsula with COVID-19 vaccines for its personnel, an Israeli official said on Sunday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 2,400 dose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021