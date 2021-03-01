Left Menu

U.N. condemns attack in Yemen's Hodeidah that killed five civilians

UNMHA, the mission overseeing a fragile peace deal in the Red Sea coastal area, did not specify the source of the attack that hit a house in Al Hawak residential area late on Saturday. It said in a statement that the district had witnessed increasingly intense exchange of fire in recent months between the Saudi-led military coalition that backs the internationally recognised government and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 01-03-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 00:28 IST
U.N. condemns attack in Yemen's Hodeidah that killed five civilians
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations on Sunday condemned an attack in Yemen's disputed Hodeidah governorate that killed five civilians including a woman and child. UNMHA, the mission overseeing a fragile peace deal in the Red Sea coastal area, did not specify the source of the attack that hit a house in Al Hawak residential area late on Saturday.

It said in a statement that the district had witnessed increasingly intense exchange of fire in recent months between the Saudi-led military coalition that backs the internationally recognised government and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement. Pro-government website alsahil.net said the house was struck by Houthi mortar fire. The Houthi-run Al Masirah channel blamed coalition air strikes.

The Hodeidah pact reached at U.N.-sponsored peace talks in 2018 had stipulated a redeployment of troops from both sides but it was never fully implemented, though a truce had largely held. Violence has escalated elsewhere in Yemen, especially in Marib, the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen where intense battles have raged. Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to restore the government ousted from power in the capital, Sanaa, by Houthi forces.

The war has killed more than 100,000 people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. The United States and the U.N. have renewed efforts to end the conflict, widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forces

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called abhorrent violence by Myanmar security forces in the latest deadly crackdown against protesters there.We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma encourage a...

Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.NFL denies report on media rights deal with DisneyThe National Football League NFL on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Cos chann...

France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings

France and Germany have agreed that people crossing the border between the French region of Moselle and Germany will have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test in the previous 48 hours, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said...

Israel to provide COVID vaccines to Sinai peacekeepers, official says

Israel will provide the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in Egypts Sinai peninsula with COVID-19 vaccines for its personnel, an Israeli official said on Sunday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 2,400 dose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021