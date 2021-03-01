Former Kerala High Court Judge PN Ravindran joins BJP

Former Kerala High Court Judge P N Ravindran on Sunday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kochi. During the BJP state president K Surendran's 'Vijaya Yathra' at Thripunithura in Kochi, Sitharaman welcomed Ravindran into the party.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman had lashed out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala over the state budget and accused it of giving all the budget money to the Kerala infrastructure investment fund board (KIIFB). The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6.

A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th Legislative Assembly. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

According to the commission, of the 140 Assembly seats, 14 seats are reserved for SC category and two are reserved for ST category candidates. (ANI)

