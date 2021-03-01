Left Menu

Iranian lawmakers visit restive southeast area after unrest

Iranian lawmakers on Monday visited an impoverished southeastern province that has been roiled by recent unrest, state-run media reported, the governments most visible step yet to address rising popular resentment in the region.Five members of parliament, including from the influential committee for national security and foreign policy, arrived in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan to investigate the turmoil, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:56 IST
Iranian lawmakers visit restive southeast area after unrest
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Iranian lawmakers on Monday visited an impoverished southeastern province that has been roiled by recent unrest, state-run media reported, the government's most visible step yet to address rising popular resentment in the region.

Five members of parliament, including the influential committee for national security and foreign policy, arrived in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan to investigate the turmoil, state-run IRNA news agency reported. Last week, border guards shot at fuel smugglers trying to cross into Iran from Pakistan, killing at least two and sparking protests across the city of Saravan. Demonstrators stormed a local governor's building and police station, clashing with security forces. Some even descended on a checkpoint armed with grenade launchers, according to the governor, killing one officer.

While information about the unrest in the remote region remains sensitive and difficult to verify, the official parliamentary visit signaled that the matter is serious for Tehran.

A day before, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported that the country's police chief dismissed and replaced the local provincial police commander, an unexplained move that pointed to rising tensions over authorities' response to the protests.

Malek Mohammad Fazeli, the Saravan parliamentary representative, told IRNA that lawmakers will visit "incident areas" in Saravan and hold meetings with residents, without elaborating.

For several days last week, the province reportedly experienced wide disruptions of access to mobile data, in what rights groups and experts described as a government attempt to cripple protesters' key tool of communication.

Iran has previously cut off access to the internet in tense times, such as during a wave of nationwide protests in 2019, when a government crackdown reportedly killed hundreds.

The relationship between the province's predominantly Sunni residents and Iran's Shiite theocracy has long been fraught. Also, in Sistan and Baluchestan there are occasional clashes between Iranian forces and militants, drug traffickers, and small separatist groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No glitches, COVID-19 vaccine registration only on Co-WIN portal, Arogya Setu: Empowered Group chairman

Dispelling the rumours of a glitch in Co-WIN platform, created to track delivery, utilisation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in real time, Empowered Group chairman, RS Sharma, on Monday said the confusion was created by spreading misi...

J&K Guv bats for encouraging innovation at university level through outcome-based education

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for imparting outcome-based education in educational institutions to bridge the gap between available human capital and industry requirements. Speaking at the the first conv...

ED files charge sheet against 3 operatives of Jharkhand-based Maoist group in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet against three operatives of a Jharkhand-based Maoist splinter group in a money laundering case.The prosecution complaint, registered under sections of the Prevention of ...

Vice President, TN Guv take first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital here on Monday when the nationwide vaccination of 60-plus age group ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021