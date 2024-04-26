"Pretty close": LSG assistant coach Sriram provides injury update on Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Sridharan Sriram confirmed that young speedster Mayank Yadav is "pretty close" to returning to on-field action in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after staying time on the sidelines due to injury. The 21-year-old walked off the field after bowling just one over against Gujarat Titans earlier in the tournament. LSG's Chief Executive Officer Vinod Bisht informed that the speedster had suffered "soreness in the lower abdominal area" and would have his workload controlled.

The world of cricket is eagerly waiting to witness his sheer speed that leaves the batters baffled. Ahead of LSG's clash against Rajasthan Royals, Sriram provided a fitness update on the pacer and his possible return.

"He's bowling today in the nets. So we'll find out how he pulls up after today, he's pretty close, so ya hopefully, fingers crossed," Sriram said in the pre-match press conference. Mayank set the IPL 2024 on fire with his fiery pace against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He took six wickets across both matches and was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' award in both games.

Mayank touched the speed of 150 kmph consistently and his control over line and length left many in awe. Whenever he has been handed the ball, he has sent down thunderbolts, including one that clocked 156.7 kph against RCB, the fastest by far this IPL season and the fourth-fastest in the history of the tournament.

"I think he's a pretty grounded person, I've just worked with him for the last month or so. He seems very mature and he knows his body well, which is very good for a young rookie fast bowler. I think coming from Delhi he has that cricket culture with him. He knows how to look after himself, he has a good cricketing sense in terms of the areas he bowls in, his execution has been very good," Sriram said. "More than the pace that he's provided I think his execution and the lengths that he's hit have been standout for me. The number 155 is a by-product of his rhythm and the run-up speed and the arm speed, but accuracy with which he's bowled has stood out and for me that is critical," he added.

LSG will face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow. (ANI)

