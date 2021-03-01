U'khand: Police resort to lathicharge, use water cannons to stop protesters marching to Vidhan Sabha
The police resorted to lathicharge and used water canons to stop protesters, who broke through barricades in their bid to march towards the Vidhan Sabha here on the opening day of the budget session on Monday. The protesters were demanding widening of the Nandprayag-Ghat motor road, officials said.
The police resorted to lathicharge and used water canons to stop protesters, who broke through barricades in their bid to march towards the Vidhan Sabha here on the opening day of the budget session on Monday. The protesters were demanding widening of the Nandprayag-Ghat motor road, officials said. Officials said the protesters removed barricades between the Malsi and Diwali Khal here on way to the Gairsain Vidhan Sabha. Police resorted to lathicharge and used water canons to control the protesters, they said.
The clashes kept traffic on the Karnaprayag-Gairsain road disrupted for nearly three hours, officials said, adding that normalcy was restored after around 300 protesters were detained. Villagers of the Ghat area have been agitating for the last two months in support of their demand for the widening of Nandprayag-Ghat motor road.
