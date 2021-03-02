Russia will respond to new EU sanctions over Navalny - envoy

Russia's envoy to the European Union, Vladimir Chizov, said on Tuesday Moscow would respond to the latest round of EU sanctions imposed over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, RIA news agency reported.

The EU on Tuesday imposed largely symbolic sanctions on four senior Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin.

