BJP MP's son shot at in UP, cops claim attack staged

He was rushed to a hospital from where he was discharged after first-aid. The probe so far has indicated that he (Ayush) staged the firing at him by his brother-in-law, Commissioner of Police of Lucknow D K Thakur told PTI. Asked whether an FIR will be registered in the matter, the officer said, "No one has filed a complaint."

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:56 IST
BJP MP's son shot at in UP, cops claim attack staged

The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore was shot at in Lucknow on early Wednesday, but the police claimed that he had staged the attack on him by his brother-in-law.

However, the motive was not known immediately, the police added.

Ayush (30), the son of the BJP MP from Mohanlalganj constituency, was shot at in the Madiaon area. He was rushed to a hospital from where he was discharged after first-aid.

''The probe so far has indicated that he (Ayush) staged the firing at him by his brother-in-law,'' Commissioner of Police of Lucknow D K Thakur told PTI.

Asked whether an FIR will be registered in the matter, the officer said, ''No one has filed a complaint. We will do it as the weapon used in the act has been recovered.'' Further probe into the matter is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

