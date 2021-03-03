Left Menu

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 03-03-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:43 IST
Odisha: Man gets life in jail for killing wife with sword at family court

A man was sentenced to life in jail for fatally attacking his wife with a sword during a counseling session at a family court in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

District and Sessions Judge Sambalpur Biranchi Narayan Mohanty on Tuesday gave life imprisonment to Ramesh Kumbhar after convicting him in the murder case.

With a sword, Kumbhar had attacked his wife Sanjita Chowdhury, her mother and her niece, who had come to attend conciliation at the premises of the family court here on April 23, 2018, injuring them critically, police said.

The people who were present at the family court overpowered Ramesh and had handed him to the police before Sanjita, her mother and niece were rushed to the Sambalpur District Hospital, they said Later Sanjita was shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla after her condition deteriorated.

However, she succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

Public Prosecutor Dipti Ranjan Sendh said the accused was found guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 449 (house- trespass in order to commit offence), besides 27(I) of the Arms Act.

Under IPC section 302, the convict was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 and in default, he will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another two years, the prosecutor said.

He was given various quantum of imprisonment and fine under the other sections, all of which would run concurrently.

