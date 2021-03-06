Man gets life in jail for raping minor, flees from MP court

A 23-year man escaped from a court in Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh moments after he was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a paralysed and mentally unwell minor, an official said on Saturday.

Jitendra Bheel pushed a policeman on Friday evening and fled the area after Additional Sessions Judge Anjali Pare of the special court set up to hear POCSO Act cases convicted him of raping a 14-year-old girl in 2018, District Prosecution Officer (DPO) Alok Shrivastava said.

Advertisement

Following his escape on Friday, a new case under section 224 of IPC was registered against Bheel, Shrivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)