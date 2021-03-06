Left Menu

India at inflection point with over 120 million young women entering workplace: Lekhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 20:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India is at an inflection point with over 120 million young women in the country entering the workplace and playing a larger role in shaping society, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said on Saturday.

Women leaders now have a critical role to play and help shape policies by creating a conducive environment and ecosystem toward leveraging India's women talent, she said at a conference held ahead of International Women's Day.

International Women's Day is on March 8.

''The critical need of the hour for women leaders is to be well informed about latest trends in technology as well as the current state of affairs of a wide set of exponential technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of things,'' she said presiding the conference titled 'Demystifying Emerging technologies – Women Leaders forum'.

The BJP MP also felicitated several women at the conference who helped the needy people during the coronavirus pandemic.

