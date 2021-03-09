Left Menu

FBI arrests 2, including Stone bodyguard, in Capitol riot

Two men wanted in the deadly riot at the Capitol were arrested over the weekend, including one who reportedly served as a bodyguard to former President Donald Trumps longtime political confidant Roger Stone, federal authorities said Monday. The New York Times identified Minuta as one of six people who provided security to Stone in the hours before the assault on the Capitol.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-03-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 02:31 IST
FBI arrests 2, including Stone bodyguard, in Capitol riot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two men wanted in the deadly riot at the Capitol were arrested over the weekend, including one who reportedly served as a bodyguard to former President Donald Trump's longtime political confidant Roger Stone, federal authorities said Monday. Roberto Minuta breached the Capitol grounds and "aggressively berated and taunted US Capitol police officers'' during the Jan 6 insurrection, the FBI said in court papers.

Minuta, 36, of Hackettstown, New Jersey, had been "equipped with military-style attire and gear, including apparel emblazoned with a crest related to the Oath Keepers,'' the FBI said, referring to the far-right anti-government militia. The New York Times identified Minuta as one of six people who provided security to Stone in the hours before the assault on the Capitol. Stone, whose sentence for several felony charges was commuted by Trump, was in Washington the day of the assault but has denied any involvement. Minuta owns a tattoo shop in Newburgh, New York. It was not immediately known whether he had a defense attorney. Also arrested over the weekend was Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 32, of Dillon, Montana, who is charged with shoving a metal police barricade into police officers during the insurrection, according to court records. Authorities said he was identified through body-worn police camera and photographs posted to social media. The FBI said Sturgeon, who owns a lawn care business, traveled to Kenya on Jan. 24 and was deported from that country to New York. He was arrested Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. A message was sent to his defense attorney seeking comment. At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence at the Capitol, and two other officers killed themselves after. More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manager McInnes leaves Aberdeen after eight years

Derek McInnes, the longest serving manager in the Scottish Premiership, has left Aberdeen after eight years in charge, the club announced on Monday. Aberdeen are fourth in the league but have won only one of their last nine games and have s...

Mexican president defends record on women's issues

Mexicos President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador tried to focus attention Monday on the high number of women in his Cabinet, and not on the fact he has refused to break with a governorship candidate accused of rape. Hundreds of women marched in ...

Brazil reports 987 new coronavirus deaths on Monday

Brazil on Monday reported 987 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 266,398 deaths, the health ministry said.The country also reported 32,321 new cases of the virus, bringing the total infected to 11,051,665, the ministry s...

Myanmar protesters defy curfew; media outlets ordered shut

Demonstrators in Myanmars biggest city came out Monday night for their first mass protests in defiance of an 8 pm curfew, seeking to show support for an estimated 200 students trapped by security forces in a small area of one neighbourhood....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021