Both Houses of Parliament to commence from 11 am today

Both Houses of the Parliament will commence their sitting from 11 am on Tuesday and will function as per usual timings existing before the COVID-19 situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 08:41 IST
Both Houses of Parliament to commence from 11 am today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Both Houses of the Parliament will commence their sitting from 11 am on Tuesday and will function as per usual timings existing before the COVID-19 situation. The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms.

Member of Parliament, Vandana Chavan, in the Rajya Sabha Chair, informed members on Monday that the sitting of the Upper House will commence from 11 am and will continue till 6 pm from Tuesday. "On the request from many members from various parties, the Chairman has decided that from Tuesday, the sitting of Rajya Sabha will commence from 11 am will continue till 6 pm as per usual timings of the House. Members will sit in Rajya Sabha and gallery," she said.

Lok Sabha will also function as per usual timings of the House existing before the COVID-19 situation from today. The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced from Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha was scheduled to function between 4 pm to 10 pm. The first part of the Budget Session commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29 and concluded on February 29. The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. (ANI)

