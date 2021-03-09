Left Menu

Temporary govt employees cannot be regularised: Kerala HC

The service of temporary government employees or those working in any institution with "deep and pervasive state control" cannot be regularised, the Kerala High Court has ruled.

09-03-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The service of temporary government employees or those working in any institution with "deep and pervasive state control" cannot be regularised, the Kerala High Court has ruled. A division bench justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Gopinath P ruled this on the basis of an earlier judgement of the Supreme Court in the state of Karnataka and others versus Uma Devi and others case.

The court ruled this while considering an appeal challenging a single bench order rejecting a plea of two employees of the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) under the state government seeking regularisation of their services. "No regularisation can be granted to any temporary employee of the government or those employed in its departments, statutory bodies including Local Self-Government Institutions, government companies, statutory corporations or of any institution like the IHRD where there is "deep and pervasive state control", referring to the apex court verdict, the bench said.

The court said that such privileges cannot be granted to the employees of even special purpose vehicles formed for implementing specific projects or the institutions of public importance and related to governmental functions. "When a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has declared that regularisation should be permitted only as a one-time measure subject to the conditions mentioned in paragraph 53 of the judgment in the secretary, state of Karnataka and others Vs Uma Devi and others (supra), we do not see how any authority can violate those directions and issue orders of regularisation, contrary to the principles laid down in that judgment," the court stated.

The court further said "We deem it appropriate to suo-motu implead the chief secretary of the Kerala government" as an additional 3rd respondent to the writ appeal." It directed the high court's registry to carry out necessary amendments to the cause title and forward a certified copy of this judgment to the state chief secretary who shall upon its receipt take note of the fact that no regularisation can be granted to any temporary employee. (ANI)

