Situation in violence-hit Bhainsa in Telangana peaceful:Police

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:33 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The situation in Bhainsa town in Telangana rocked by communal violence was peaceful on Tuesday while prohibitory orders and suspension of internet services continued to be in force, Police said.

There was no problem in the supply of essentials, including water and milk, and suspension of the internet could be lifted by Tuesday night, a police official said.

Prohibitory orders, enforced under Section 144 of CrPC after the Sunday night violence, were also likely to be reviewed on Tuesday, he said.

About 40 people had been taken into custody for questioning and more suspects would be grilled in connection with the incident that left nine people, including three police personnel and two journalists, injured.

Two houses and several vehicles were set ablaze by miscreants during the violence that broke out after an altercation between a couple of youths of different communities over a motorcycle accident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to his deputy G Kishan Reddy and enquired about the incident and the prevailing situation in Bhainsa, which had witnessed communal clashes in January and May last year that left several people including police officials injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

