Odd News Roundup: Chicken farmer cries foul and Bolivian girl takes her virtual classes in cemetery

Updated: 20-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:26 IST
Chicken farmer cries foul as Italian tank blows up coop
An Italian army tank taking part in military exercises in northern Italy mistakenly blew up a chicken coop late on Wednesday killing a large number of birds, local police said. The accident happened on the outskirts of Vivaro, a small town close to an army shooting range.
Scared of school? Bolivian girl takes her virtual classes in a cemetery
Neydi, a Bolivian primary school student, logs on to virtual classes like many kids around the world during the pandemic. The only difference is the setting: surrounded by tombstones in a public cemetery in highland city La Paz. Bolivia has kept its schools largely closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, pushing many parents to find novel ways to get their kids online for class. It is particularly challenging in a country with sporadic internet connectivity, limited access to expensive computers, and high costs for mobile data.
