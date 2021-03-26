Fire breaks out in Kenya during British military exercise

A fire broke out in a wildlife conservancy in Kenya during an exercise by British troops stationed in the country, the British army said. "We can confirm that there has been a fire during a UK-led exercise in Kenya and that investigation is ongoing," a spokesman for the British army said in a statement late on Thursday.

"All personnel has been accounted for, and our priority now is to urgently assist the local community if they have been impacted. We are putting all our resources into containing the fire and are working closely with the Kenyan authorities to manage the situation," read the statement. A staff member at Lolldaiga House, a private holiday home in the Lolldaiga Hills Ranch some 20 kilometers north of Mount Kenya in the country's central region, confirmed to Reuters that a fire was raging. She directed Reuters to the general manager of the ranch who said he had no comment.

The British army trains Kenyan soldiers in the northern Laikipia region and has a base there.

