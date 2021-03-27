Left Menu

Singapore's Indian-origin civil servant appointed as deputy secretary-general of ASEAN Economic Community

PTI | Singapire | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A senior Singaporean civil servant of Indian origin has been appointed as the ASEAN Secretariat's next deputy secretary-general for its economic community, according to a media report.

Satvinder Singh assumed the post on Friday for a term of three years, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced.

The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) aims to create a single market and production base for the free flow of goods, services, investment, capital, and skilled labor within the region. Singh, who succeeds Dr. Aladdin D Rillo from the Philippines, will support the ASEAN secretary-general in the implementation of the AEC Blueprint 2025, as well as the realization of the AEC's goals, The Straits Times reported.

He will also oversee the directorates and divisions of the ASEAN Economic Community Department in the ASEAN Secretariat.

Additionally, he will manage development cooperation in economic matters, policy, and relations with ASEAN member states, dialogue partners, and international organizations as well.

Singh has relinquished his earlier role as the assistant chief executive officer of Enterprise Singapore, a state-owned trade promotion agency.

MTI said the AEC represents ASEAN's continued commitment to an increasingly seamless, integrated, and connected region.

''It envisions ASEAN as a single market and production base, a highly competitive region with equitable economic development, and fully integrated into the global economy,'' The Straits Times quoted the ministry as saying.

MTI said that over the years in its service, Singh has built strong relationships with the global trade community, and strengthened the trading ecosystem in Singapore.

He has also led teams to develop strategies and policies to support companies in strengthening capabilities and expanding overseas.

Singh is one of four deputies and the secretary-general in the ASEAN Secretariat, who are all from different member states.

The secretary-general for the ASEAN Secretariat currently is Lim Jock Hoi from Brunei.

