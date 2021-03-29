Left Menu

Biden expresses outrage over civilian killings in Myanmar

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 07:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 07:59 IST
Biden expresses outrage over civilian killings in Myanmar

US President Joe Biden has expressed outrage over the recent killings of innocent people by the security forces in Myanmar, where military junta overthrew a democratically elected government.

“It’s terrible. It’s absolutely outrageous. And based on the reporting I’ve gotten, an awful lot of people have been killed totally unnecessarily,” Biden said on Sunday.

He was responding to questions about the recent deaths of innocent people in a protest against the military coup in Myanmar.

Over a 100 people lost their lives on Saturday, Myanmar’s National Armed Forces Day, and shots were fired at the American Center of Yangon, in an incident that is being investigated, Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said.

“The Burmese military marked the country’s National Armed Forces Day with a senseless and brutal crackdown that claimed the lives of over one hundred Burmese citizens. This is the bloodiest day that we have witnessed since the junta’s illegal and illegitimate coup,” he said.

“The reported attack on the American Center in Yangon suggests that this situation is untenable and increasingly spiraling out of control,” Meeks said condemning the military’s actions in Myanmar.

“I call on the Tatmadaw to ensure the safety of American personnel and refrain from violence against the people who are protesting its continuing undemocratic actions. I welcome the Biden administration’s sanctions on MEC and MEHL earlier this week and urge the administration to work with our partners to place additional pressure on the junta until it respects the will of the people,” Meeks said.

On Saturday, Chiefs of Defense of Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America in a joint statement condemned the use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar armed forces and associated security services.

“A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves. We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions,” the joint statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico probes death of Salvadoran woman shown pinned to ground by police

Mexican prosecutors have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a Salvadoran woman who was shown on video being pinned to the ground by a female police officer, authorities said on Sunday. Police were probably involved in the wom...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious as U.S. futures ease, lot hanging on Biden plan

Asian share markets turned mixed on Monday as U.S. equity futures slipped and investors awaited details of proposed trillions in U.S. fiscal spending that many are counting on to supercharge the global economic recovery. Optimism about the ...

Brisbane lockdown sends Australian sports teams scrambling

Australias professional sports leagues scrambled to put contingency plans in place on Monday after Queensland authorities announced a snap three-day lockdown in state capital Brisbane to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. About 2 million people...

Biden expresses outrage over civilian killings in Myanmar

US President Joe Biden has expressed outrage over the recent killings of innocent people by the security forces in Myanmar, where military junta overthrew a democratically elected government.Its terrible. Its absolutely outrageous. And base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021