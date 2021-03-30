Left Menu

Police clear protestors from LafargeHolcim Swiss quarry

Police on Tuesday cleared environmental protestors from a quarry in western Switzerland that they had occupied for months in a demonstration against cement maker LafargeHolcim. Police in the canton of Vaud said by midday they had arrested 34 of the roughly 150 squatters dug in at the Mormont Hill site.

Police on Tuesday cleared environmental protestors from a quarry in western Switzerland that they had occupied for months in a demonstration against cement maker LafargeHolcim.

Police in the canton of Vaud said by midday they had arrested 34 of the roughly 150 squatters dug in at the Mormont Hill site. Some threw stones and shot fireworks at officers carrying out a court order to evict them, police said. The activists said they were seeking to block expansion of the quarry to prevent more carbon dioxide emissions and protect biodiversity in the area.

LafargeHolcim has said that in terms of its carbon footprint, the Eclepens plant is one of the most efficient cement factories in Europe.

