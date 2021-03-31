Japan will closely work with U.S., South Korea on North Korea -spokesman

Japan will closely work with U.S., South Korea on North Korea -spokesmanReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:56 IST
Japan will coordinate closely with the United States and South Korea in dealing with North Korea, with the aim of resolving the issue of Japanese abductees and denuclearising North Korea, a top Japanese government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato added that nothing has been decided about a planned meeting between the foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, and South Korea.
