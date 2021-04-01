Man shot at over old enmity in Seelampur; three apprehended

Three people were apprehended after two of them opened fire at a man in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area and injured him over some old enmity, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Kallu, was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday night after Shawez and Sahil fired at him, they said.

An investigation was launched after police were informed about it, a senior officer said.

During the probe, police apprehended Shawez, Sahil and another person, identified as Aman, he said.

Shawez was found to be previously involved in a case of attempt to murder, the officer said, adding that a countrymade pistol and a semi-automatic pistol were found in their possession.

It was learnt that Shawez and Kallu had an old dispute and both have criminal background, the police said. Further investigation is underway, they added.

