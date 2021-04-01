MP: Man kills wife, 2 children before committing suicide

A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two minor children and then committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city on Thursday, police said.

An investigation is underway to find out what prompted the man, identified as Satyadev Sharma, to kill his family members and himself, they said.

Sharma, who used to run a small grocery shop from his house in Palia Colony, allegedly killed his wife Usha (40), son Ashwani (12) and daughter Shalini (10), with a sharp weapon and then hanged himself in a room, inspector Vinay Yadav from the Civil Lines police station said.

Some people living near Sharma's house got suspicious when he did not open his shop in the morning.

They found his house locked from inside and alerted the police, the official said.

The police broke open the door of the house around 6 am and found the four family members dead, he said.

It seems the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

The man used a sharp-edged weapon to kill his wife and two children, said forensic expert Dr Arpita Saxena, who examined the incident spot.

