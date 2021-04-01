Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:44 IST
Lebanon's central bank said in a statement on Thursday it is ready to facilitate an audit process by Alvarez & Marsal and will discuss this in a virtual meeting with the restructuring company on April 6.
