Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi capital Riyadh with four drones; no Saudi confirmation

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi capital Riyadh with four drones; no Saudi confirmationReuters | Sana'a | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:54 IST
A spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday the group had attacked important targets in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh using four drones.
There was no confirmation from the Saudi authorities. The Iran-aligned Houthis have rejected a ceasefire proposal made last month by Riyadh because it did not include lifting an air and sea blockade imposed by a Saudi-led military coalition on the territories they control mainly in northern Yemen.
The conflict, seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has caused what the United Nations says is the world's largest humanitarian crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
