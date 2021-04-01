UP: Woman strangulates her two children after fight with husband

UP: Woman strangulates her two children after fight with husbandPTI | Baghpat | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:02 IST
A woman allegedly strangulated her two young children after an altercation with her husband in Baraut area here on Thursday, police said.
Anjum, the accused, allegedly strangulated her son Omar (10) and daughter Alsifa (5) at home in Kuraishian locality of Baraut area, Circle Officer Alok Singh said.
He said Anjum's husband Gulab works in Faridabad and the couple had an argument on Wednesday night after which the husband left for his home in Faridabad.
Later, on Thursday morning, Anjum strangulated her son and daughter, the police officer said. The bodies of the victims have been sent for a post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
