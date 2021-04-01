Left Menu

UP: Woman strangulates her two children after fight with husband

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:02 IST
UP: Woman strangulates her two children after fight with husband

A woman allegedly strangulated her two young children after an altercation with her husband in Baraut area here on Thursday, police said.

Anjum, the accused, allegedly strangulated her son Omar (10) and daughter Alsifa (5) at home in Kuraishian locality of Baraut area, Circle Officer Alok Singh said.

He said Anjum's husband Gulab works in Faridabad and the couple had an argument on Wednesday night after which the husband left for his home in Faridabad.

Later, on Thursday morning, Anjum strangulated her son and daughter, the police officer said. The bodies of the victims have been sent for a post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LDF tried to "crush" sentiments of Ayyappa devotees, UDF remained "mute spectator": Nadda

Launching a scathing attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan led government on the Sabarimala temple issue, BJP National President J P Nadda Thursday said it had tried to crush the sentiments of the people, while the opposition UDF had remained a mu...

UK needs to do more to tackle racism, PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a race inequality review commissioned by his government, which concluded there was no longer institutional racism in Britain, was stimulating but more needed to be done to tackle th...

Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves Innovation Fund for development work in districts

The Rajasthan government will provide funds to each district for work related to public utility asset creation as per the local needs from the Chief Ministers Innovation Fund, officials said on Thursday.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appro...

ANALYSIS-African swine fever inflicts renewed toll on northern China's hog herd

A wave of African swine fever outbreaks this year has wiped out at least 20 of the breeding herd in northern China, industry sources and analysts said, exceeding expected losses and raising fears about the potential for further impact in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021