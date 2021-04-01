Pakistan arrests six terrorists for plotting attacks against army

Pakistan's security agencies have arrested six terrorists belonging to Afghanistan-based Tehrik-i-Taliban terror group who were plotting attacks against army personnel, officials said.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), four terrorists were arrested in Rawalpindi, while two were nabbed in Lahore - the two main cities of Punjab province.

Advertisement

During an intelligence-based operation in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, law enforcement agencies arrested four terrorists involved in a grenade blast. The arrested terrorists had also carried out a grenade blast in Rawalpindi in 2020 that killed one person and wounded 15 others, officials said.

''The arrested terrorists were planning to target the law enforcement agency and army personnel,'' the CTD said.

Explosives, detonators, cell phones and other articles to be used for militancy were recovered from them, it added.

During interrogation, the terrorists disclosed that they had been radicalised and motivated by ideology of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), but now they were working for the masterminds based in Afghanistan.

''The terrorists were getting funds from Afghanistan for terror activities. They had planned to attack the army personnel in Rawalpindi and Islamabad,'' it said.

In a separate raid, the CTD arrested two TTP terrorists in Lahore on Wednesday. The terrorists - identified as Abdul Karim and Abdul Basit - were planning attack on law enforcement agencies in Lahore, it said. The CTD recovered IED, a 30 bore pistol with ammunition, prima cord and a mobile phone from their custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)