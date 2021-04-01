Left Menu

Boris Johnson’s senior black adviser resigns amid Downing Street tensions

PTI | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:48 IST
Boris Johnson’s senior black adviser resigns amid Downing Street tensions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior-most black adviser, Samuel Kasumu, has stepped down from his post as Special Adviser for Civil Society and Communities, it emerged on Thursday, a day after the release of a controversial government-appointed race review.

Kasumu’s resignation will come in effect from May 1 and Downing Street has dismissed as “completely inaccurate” reports that it is linked to the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) report, which had concluded that Britain was not a structurally racist nation even though overt racism remained a reality in the country.

It has been claimed that Kasumu’s exit was on the cards for some time due to tensions within Downing Street and is not directly linked to the much-criticised report.

''Mr Kasumu has played an incredibly valuable role during his time at No 10,'' a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“As he previously set out, he will be leaving government in May – this has been his plan for several months and has not changed. Any suggestion that this decision has been made this week or that this is linked to the CRED report is completely inaccurate,'' the spokesperson said.

Kasumu had previously handed in his resignation in February but went on to retract it. At the time, he had said he wanted to continue work he had been doing fighting misinformation on COVID-19 vaccines with Britain’s black community, with ''the view to leaving at the end of May''.

However, according to ‘The Politico’, Kasumu confirmed his decision to leave Downing Street on Tuesday morning, just as the findings of the CRED report were released.

It comes as racial equality campaigners criticised the findings, and the Opposition Labour Party accused the government of downplaying institutional racism.

Labour's shadow equalities secretary Marsha de Cordova called the report ''divisive'', adding it was ''no wonder'' the government was ''losing the expertise from their team''.

''To have your most senior advisor on ethnic minorities quit as you publish a so-called landmark report on race in the UK is telling of how far removed the Tories are from the everyday lived experiences of Black, Asian and ethnic minority people,'' she said.

Former equality and human rights commissioner Lord Simon Woolley, who knows Kasumu, said he had been ''disheartened'' whilst at No 10 Downing Street.

The House of Lords peer, who has also criticised the CRED findings, told the BBC there is a ''crisis at No 10 when it comes to acknowledging and dealing with persistent race inequality''.

The report has also attracted criticism from unions and charities – all of whom accuse the commission of downplaying the role of wider factors in racial inequalities.

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, a member of the commission, said the report was not denying institutional racism existed, but said they had not discovered evidence of it in the areas they had looked.

Among its other findings, the report had concluded that Indian pupils tend to perform well in education in Britain and also go on to have high average incomes as a result, a model that needs further research to be replicated across other ethnicities by the Department for Education.

Among its recommendations, the independent commission calls for greater focus on Commonwealth influences on Britain, including a new dictionary that traces words of Indian-origin.

“We want to see how Britishness influenced the Commonwealth and local communities, and how the Commonwealth and local communities influenced what we now know as modern Britain. One great example would be a dictionary or lexicon of well known British words which are Indian in origin,” the review suggests.

The usage of the term BAMEBlack, Asian and Minority Ethnic – frequently used to group all ethnic minorities together, is dubbed as “demeaning” because it categorises people in relation to what they are not, rather than what they are.

“The BAME acronym also disguises huge differences in outcomes between ethnic groups. This reductionist idea forces us to think that the principal cause of all disparities must be majority versus minority discrimination,” the review said.

Boris Johnson, who had commissioned the review last year in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of African-American George Floyd in the US, said it’s an “important piece of work” which will now define actions within government.

“The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was launched to conduct a detailed, data-led examination of inequality across the entire population, and to set out a positive agenda for change,” Johnson said in his response to the report on Wednesday.

“It is now right that the government considers their recommendations in detail, and assesses the implications for future government policy. The entirety of government remains fully committed to building a fairer Britain and taking the action needed to address disparities wherever they exist,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Cummins 'pumped' as he heads to India for tournament

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is filled with enthusiasm and excitement on his way to link up with the Kolkata Knight Riders KKR squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL, beginning on April 9. The pace spearhead on Thur...

EXPLAINER-Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?

From delayed car deliveries to a supply shortfall in home appliances to costlier smartphones, businesses and consumers across the globe are facing the brunt of an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips.The shortage stems from a ...

GST mop-up at all-time high of Rs 1.23 lakh cr in Mar; tops Rs 1 lakh cr for 6th month in a row

GST collections remained above the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark for the sixth month in a row in March, rising 27 per cent annually to record Rs 1.23 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Thursday.The ministry said the steep increasing trend in g...

U-turn on interest rate order oversight or election-driven hindsight, Cong asks FM

The Congress hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday after she announced withdrawal of the interest rate-slashing order and asked whether the U-turn was an oversight or an election-driven hindsight.The opposition party as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021