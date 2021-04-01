UP hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 7; 2 more cops suspended

With three more deaths, the death toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Udaypur area rose to seven on Thursday, police said. Police have arrested five people in connection with the case. Three people are undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to an official.

Ram Pal Saroj (50), Dipak (40) and Ram Milan Kori (35) died on Thursday during treatment.

Police said a sub-inspector and a constable were suspended for alleged laxity in checking the sale of illicit liquor. Earlier, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar had suspended Udaypur Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar Prajapati. Dilip Kori (48), his brother Pradeep Kori (35), maternal uncle Siddhanath (65) and Ram Kumar Prajapati (35) had died earlier after consuming liquor on Tuesday. Those arrested in connection with the case are Dabbu Singh, Kapil Singh, Ashok, Babulal and Ghamandu Singh.

Two others, identified as Pawan Singh and Shere, are on the run, the SP said, adding 71 bottles of spurious liquor were recovered from those arrested.

Dabbu Singh and Kapil Singh have confessed that spurious liquor had been manufactured by their associate Pawan Singh and they had distributed it on Tuesday, police said.

Tomar said in a campaign against illicit liquor in the district, a house was raided at Balipur village under the Hatigava police station area on Wednesday night and illicit liquor worth Rs 22 lakh was recovered and a case lodged against two in this connection. .

