Left Menu

UP hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 7; 2 more cops suspended

Three people are undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to an official.Ram Pal Saroj 50, Dipak 40 and Ram Milan Kori 35 died on Thursday during treatment.Police said a sub-inspector and a constable were suspended for alleged laxity in checking the sale of illicit liquor. Earlier, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar had suspended Udaypur Station House Officer SHO Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:54 IST
UP hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 7; 2 more cops suspended

With three more deaths, the death toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Udaypur area rose to seven on Thursday, police said. Police have arrested five people in connection with the case. Three people are undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to an official.

Ram Pal Saroj (50), Dipak (40) and Ram Milan Kori (35) died on Thursday during treatment.

Police said a sub-inspector and a constable were suspended for alleged laxity in checking the sale of illicit liquor. Earlier, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar had suspended Udaypur Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar Prajapati. Dilip Kori (48), his brother Pradeep Kori (35), maternal uncle Siddhanath (65) and Ram Kumar Prajapati (35) had died earlier after consuming liquor on Tuesday. Those arrested in connection with the case are Dabbu Singh, Kapil Singh, Ashok, Babulal and Ghamandu Singh.

Two others, identified as Pawan Singh and Shere, are on the run, the SP said, adding 71 bottles of spurious liquor were recovered from those arrested.

Dabbu Singh and Kapil Singh have confessed that spurious liquor had been manufactured by their associate Pawan Singh and they had distributed it on Tuesday, police said.

Tomar said in a campaign against illicit liquor in the district, a house was raided at Balipur village under the Hatigava police station area on Wednesday night and illicit liquor worth Rs 22 lakh was recovered and a case lodged against two in this connection. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow-up probe of virus origins expected - WHO's Tedros

Experts examining the origins of the coronavirus first identified in China will follow up on an initial report released this week but details are still not set, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a ne...

Youth held for rape after 3 year hunt in J-K's Reasi

A 21-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape after a three year hunt in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.Qayoom Hussain was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Ac...

Surge in infections unlikely to trip recovery: Nomura

The surge in COVID-19 infections confirms a second wave and the overall affected people in this phase will be higher than the first one, a Japanese brokerage said on Thursday.However, the surge in infections is unlikely to trip the growth r...

NPCI subsidiary starts operating to offer recurring payment services

The National Payments Corporation of India NPCI on Thursday announced formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary firm NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. NBBL to offer recurring bill payment solutions.The new entity has come into effect from April 1, 2021...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021