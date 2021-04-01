Left Menu

Three injured in firing by Dy Speaker's body guards following

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:53 IST
Three injured in firing by Dy Speaker's body guards following

At least three persons were injured in firing by the body guards of Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar on Thursday after clashes broke out between supporters of BJP and AIUDF.

Cachar district Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli confirmed ''an incident'' and said the administration is waiting for a detailed report from the polling station at 463 Madhya Dhanehori LP School of Sonai constituency.

''They are all non-critical,'' she said when asked how many people were injured and their health status.

When contacted the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Chandra Das said they will be able to comment only after a detailed report is received from the Returning Officer.

A huge contingent of police and central armed police forces have been deployed, while the district SP has rushed to the spot, officials said.

According to the Dhanehori gaon panchayat president Lutfa Begum, public protested when Laskar entered the booth in late afternoon.

''People alleged that he has tried to rig the voting. Many people rushed to the spot and confined Laskar in one room. Due to this the situation became tens. A clash broke out between supporters of Laskar and his opponent,'' she added.

Sitting MLA Laskar is having a direct contest with Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of the AIUDF at Sonai, where voting took place on Thursday in the second phase.

''When a big crowd gathered and they tried to manhandle Laskar, his PSOs fired. In this, at least three persons were injured and they were admitted in hospitals,'' Begum said.

The wounded have been identified as Shamim Ahmed Choudhury, Baharul Islam and Kader Hussain, she added.

Repeated calls made to IG (Law and Order)-cum-State Police Nodal Officer Deepak Kr Kedia and Cachar SP Bhanwar Lal Meena were disconnected.

An estimated 72 per cent polling took place in Sonai, while Cachar saw a turnout of 72.28 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 6.75 Cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.75 crore with a total of 17,47,094 doses given on Thursday till 8 pm, the health ministry said as India opened up vaccination against the viral diseas...

World Autism Awareness Day 2021: Experts speak to spread awareness about ASD

Each year, World Autism Awareness Day is held on April 2 with an aim to make people understand and accept individuals with autism, foster worldwide support for them, and inspire people. In order to spread awareness on the occasion, experts ...

TN polls: Families of Pollachi sex racket victims will get justice if DMK comes to power, says Kanimozhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK womens wing secretary Kanimozhi on Thursday exuded confidence that her party will emerge victorious in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and promised that families of Pollachi sex racket will get justice when p...

Police: Gunman knew victims in California building attack

The gunman who killed four people and wounded a fifth at an office complex knew all the victims either through business or personally, Southern California police said Thursday.Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat also revealed that the gunman ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021