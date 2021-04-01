Left Menu

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan from April 6-7

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:07 IST
Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan from April 6-7
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Pakistan from April 6 to 7 during which he will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discuss the Afghan peace process, counterterrorism cooperation and other bilateral issues.

The two-day visit was announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday. "The Ministers will discuss bilateral ties, including economic cooperation and counterterrorism #RussiaPakistan," the ministry tweeted through its official account.

Before travelling to Pakistan, Lavrov will visit India on April 5 and 6 and will hold talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to prepare ground for the annual India-Russia summit as well as to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Sources in Foreign Office of Pakistan said that the focus of Lavrov's talks with Qureshi would be the Afghan endgame and improving cooperation between Pakistan and Russia in different fields.

They said that Lavorv will be accompanied by Russian special envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kaboluv, who visited Pakistan in February and held talks on different issues.

This is a rare visit by the Russian Foreign Minister and is taking place in the backdrop of improving ties between Islamabad and Moscow.

Russia recently hosted a conference of Pakistan, US, China and representatives from the Afghan government and the Taliban as part of efforts to facilitate the peace process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ontario to enter third COVID-19 lockdown as cases, hospital rates rise

The Canadian province of Ontario will enter lockdown for at least four weeks on Saturday as COVID-19 cases and hospital intensive care unit occupancy rises, Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday.The third such lockdown in Canadas most populous...

Over 65 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra

Over three lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, which took the number of such beneficiaries in the state to over 65 lakh, an official said.This is the highest vaccination figure Maharashtra has ever achie...

Odisha govt transfers Rs 693.94 crore to 34 lakh farmers under Kalia scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his government has transferred Rs 693.94 crore to the bank accounts of 34 lakh farmers under the Kalia scheme.The Kalia Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation is the s...

Over 6.75 Cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.75 crore with a total of 17,47,094 doses given on Thursday till 8 pm, the health ministry said as India opened up vaccination against the viral diseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021