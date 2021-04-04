Kerala CM condemns Maoist attack on security personnel at Chhattisgarh

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 4 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condemned the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh in which at least 22 security personnel were killed and 30 others injured.

''Condemn the Maoist attack on security personnel in Chhattisgarh, unequivocally. There can be no space for armed rebellion in a democracy,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Advertisement

Violence should be shed, democratic and peaceful means shouldbe upheld to strengthenour democracy, he added.

At least 22 security personnel were killed in a fierce gunbattle with Naxals in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)