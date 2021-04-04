Left Menu

Bijapur Naxal attack due to operational, intelligence failure: Ex- BSF chief Prakash Singh

Former Chief of the Border Security Force (BSF) Prakash Singh on Sunday said that Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack was due to an operational and intelligence failure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:38 IST
Former BSF Chief Prakash Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Singh told ANI, "A few days ago I met some police officers in Chhattisgarh and when I discussed with them, we saw lack of willpower in Chhattisgarh officers to fight Naxalites and lack of coordination among officers. This kind of incident is the result of these factors." This operation was a failure and not a moment of pride for Chattisgargarh police, he added.

Prakash Singh also questioned the use of funds that have been allocated from the centre to fight the Naxalites and said that it is also important to know whether the money is being used for the purpose or not. It should be investigated, he added. Singh said that many questions have been arising over the incident.

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Maoists near Jonnaguda village around noon. At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in the encounter. (ANI)

